Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$31.30 and falling to the lows of US$26.34. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Gentex's current trading price of US$28.22 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Gentex’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Gentex Worth?

Gentex is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.99x is currently well-above the industry average of 15.34x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Furthermore, Gentex’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Gentex generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Gentex's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 59%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in GNTX’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GNTX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GNTX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GNTX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Gentex, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Gentex and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Gentex, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

