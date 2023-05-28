Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Energiekontor AG (ETR:EKT)?

Energiekontor AG (ETR:EKT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the XTRA over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Energiekontor’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Energiekontor Worth?

Good news, investors! Energiekontor is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Energiekontor’s ratio of 22.66x is below its peer average of 30.27x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Electrical industry. Energiekontor’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Energiekontor?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 53% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Energiekontor. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since EKT is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EKT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EKT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Energiekontor as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Energiekontor and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Energiekontor, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

