Is It Too Late To Consider Buying EITA Resources Berhad (KLSE:EITA)?

EITA Resources Berhad (KLSE:EITA), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM0.81 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.68. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether EITA Resources Berhad's current trading price of RM0.69 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at EITA Resources Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In EITA Resources Berhad?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that EITA Resources Berhad’s ratio of 13.7x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.12x, which means if you buy EITA Resources Berhad today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe EITA Resources Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like EITA Resources Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will EITA Resources Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. EITA Resources Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 84%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? EITA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at EITA? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EITA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for EITA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

