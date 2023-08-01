Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)?

While Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Domino's Pizza Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Domino's Pizza Group Worth?

Good news, investors! Domino's Pizza Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.55x is currently well-below the industry average of 24.7x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Domino's Pizza Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Domino's Pizza Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 5.8% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Domino's Pizza Group, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since DOM is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DOM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DOM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Domino's Pizza Group (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Domino's Pizza Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

