Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW)?

Let's talk about the popular Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Deutsche Post’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Deutsche Post Worth?

Great news for investors – Deutsche Post is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €62.26, but it is currently trading at €43.59 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Deutsche Post’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Deutsche Post look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Deutsche Post, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -11%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although DPW is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DPW, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DPW for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Deutsche Post has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

