Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Delegat Group Limited (NZSE:DGL)?

While Delegat Group Limited (NZSE:DGL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the NZSE, with a relatively tight range of NZ$9.80 to NZ$10.26. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Delegat Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Delegat Group?

Good news, investors! Delegat Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 16.31x is currently well-below the industry average of 27.9x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Delegat Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Delegat Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Delegat Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since DGL is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DGL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DGL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

