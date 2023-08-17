Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)?

Let's talk about the popular Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$40.52 and falling to the lows of US$28.33. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Chewy's current trading price of US$28.33 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Chewy’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Chewy Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 39%, trading at US$28.33 compared to my intrinsic value of $20.34. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Furthermore, Chewy’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Chewy look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Chewy's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CHWY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CHWY should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CHWY for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CHWY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Chewy has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

