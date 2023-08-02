Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX)?

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the AIM. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Calnex Solutions’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Calnex Solutions Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.62x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Calnex Solutions today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Calnex Solutions’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Calnex Solutions generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Calnex Solutions, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CLX seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on CLX, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CLX for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on CLX should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

