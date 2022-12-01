Is It Too Late To Consider Buying bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX)?

While bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the XTRA gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine bet-at-home.com’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In bet-at-home.com?

Good news, investors! bet-at-home.com is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that bet-at-home.com’s ratio of 6.13x is below its peer average of 21.66x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Hospitality industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because bet-at-home.com’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of bet-at-home.com look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for bet-at-home.com, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ACX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ACX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ACX for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for bet-at-home.com (3 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in bet-at-home.com, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

