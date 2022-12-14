Is It Too Late To Consider Buying ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)?

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on ANSYS’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In ANSYS?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 8.49% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ANSYS today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $234.61, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since ANSYS’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from ANSYS?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 49% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ANSYS. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ANSS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ANSS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for ANSYS mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in ANSYS, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

