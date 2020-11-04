It's too close to call

Let's get right to answering the question everyone is asking: No, we don't know who the next president of the United States will be. Are things close? You better believe it.

It's Ashley, and I'm running on leftover candy corn and Starbucks. Everything is fine. Let's dive right into election news.

But first, how are you doing? Americans are grappling with anxiety and fear while waiting for election results.

Here's where the race stands

The presidential election remained too close to call Wednesday as both Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump were left with viable paths to victory after key races were called and battleground states counted outstanding votes.

Biden wins Michigan

Biden edged ahead Wednesday afternoon after clinching the Rust Belt states of Michigan and Wisconsin, according to The Associated Press. Those are the states once considered to be part of the "blue wall" that crumbled for Democrats in 2016.

Biden holds 264 electoral votes and Trump has 214. The winner needs 270, which leaves the former vice president six votes short.

But the race sure isn't over: Biden needs to maintain his slim lead over Trump in Nevada to reach the 270-majority Electoral College threshold. We'll need to be patient: State officials said they did not expect a result before 9 a.m. PST Thursday.

And say the race is called for Biden? Trump's campaign filed a lawsuit in Michigan to "halt counting" ballots in the state until Republicans could gain access to the tallying process. The lawsuit, which the campaign did not immediately make available for review, is one of the first filed in the wake of tight contests in several battleground states.

You asked, we answered

As the races close in, many of you have diligently texted our election group with questions you'd like answered. Nobody knows the race better than our brilliant national political correspondent, Joey Garrison. I tapped him to answer a few questions texted to us, for the group:

Is it worth doing "path to victory" right now or are there still too many variables? – Steve

Joey Garrison: With Biden winning Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday, he unofficially has 264 delegates. That means he needs just one more state to secure the nomination with 270. Nevada, which has six electoral votes, would do the trick. So would Georgia or Pennsylvania. Trump’s path is down to winning Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada.

What happens if Trump refuses to accept the results? What happens if he refuses to leave the White House? – Derek