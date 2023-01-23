'I was too ambitious': Spotify CEO announces layoffs among 6% of employees as tech job cuts continue

Spotify has joined a slew of other tech giants in laying off employees.

Monday’s announcement shared by CEO Daniel Ek said that impacted employees, about 6% across the company, will be notified Monday morning.

The decision to restructure Spotify is an “effort to drive more efficiency, control costs, and speed up decision-making,” Ek said, adding that he takes “full accountability for the moves that got us here today.”

"In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth," Ek said.

Tech layoffs: Google to lay off 12,000 employees, the latest tech giant to cut thousands of jobs

Ek wrote that, while many may view the layoffs as a shift in Spotify’s culture and “historic focus on growth,” he believes “this decision is right” as the company and business evolves.

“While we have made great progress in improving speed in the last few years, we haven’t focused as much on improving efficiency,” Ek said. “And in a challenging economic environment, efficiency takes on greater importance.”

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spotify layoffs: 6% of employees cut; Dawn Ostroff leaves music app