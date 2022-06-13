With the Tony-winning 'A Strange Loop,' Jennifer Hudson becomes an EGOT recipient

Ashley Lee
·1 min read
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson, photographed at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, reached EGOT status. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jennifer Hudson has become an EGOT winner.

The singer and actress won a Tony Award as a producer of "A Strange Loop," which was named best musical on Sunday.

She is the 17th person to reach EGOT status in history. Hudson is also the second Black woman to win all four major awards (following Whoopi Goldberg), as well as the third Black person (after Goldberg and John Legend) and the fifth woman (after Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Goldberg) to join the elite club.

Hudson won an Oscar in 2007 for her performance in "Dreamgirls," a Daytime Emmy in 2021 for executive producing the animated film "Baby Yaga," and two Grammys in 2009 and 2017 for her self-titled debut album and the Broadway cast recording of "The Color Purple," respectively.

"A Strange Loop" probes the inner reality of a 26-year-old Black, queer artist who works as an usher at a Broadway musical and is trying against the odds to transform his alienation into art. Nominated for a leading 11 Tony Awards, the musical from Michael R. Jackson also took home the award for its book.

In addition to Hudson and lead producer Barbara Whitman, the producers of "A Strange Loop" include Mindy Kaling, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Billy Porter, Ilana Glazer and Alan Cumming — all of whom also won a Tony Award on Sunday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,