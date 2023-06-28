Tony ‘TS’ McPhee, guitarist, singer and songwriter with 1970s blues-rockers the Groundhogs – obituary

Tony McPhee in 1972 - Michael Putland/Getty Images

Tony “TS” McPhee, who has died aged 79, was a guitarist, singer and songwriter who co-founded the Groundhogs, the power trio who dominated the British blues-rock scene in the early 1970s; they were sometimes put in the prog-rock pigeonhole – but as he put it, “I like to call it progressive in the sense that we were progressing away from the blues.”

They had many fervent fans among fellow musicians such as Mark E Smith, while Julian Cope described their music as “a frantic and unresolved blues played with a hard, non-hippy idealism, and drumming that sounded as though the god Thor was using the gasworks as tom-toms... Their frantic songs of alienation would piledrive along only to disintegrate into whoops of feedback and wah-wah distortion.”

Anthony Charles McPhee was born on March 23 1944 at Humberston, a village in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, but grew up in Streatham, south London. He was, he recalled, “crap academically” at school, and spent more time listening to his older brother Sam’s collection of blues records; another musically formative experience was weekly visits to the Marquee in Oxford Street to watch the British blues maestro Cyril Davies.

The Groundhogs in 1971, with McPhee at the keyboard - Estate Of Keith Morris/Redferns

McPhee was working for the GPO and playing in an instrumentals band called the Seneschals when he joined two workmates, the south London brothers Pete and John Cruickshank (on bass and vocals respectively), in their band, the Dollarbills, in 1962. They had pop aspirations, but he steered them in the direction of the blues and changed their name to the Groundhogs, after the John Lee Hooker song Groundhog’s Blues.

When Hooker toured Britain, they secured a spot as his backing band – and he came to regard them as one of the best bands he ever played with (John Cruickshank had left by this point, with McPhee taking over vocal duties). They got on famously, and Hooker insisted on travelling in their beat-up Commer van rather than the car laid on by his management.

Hooker, McPhee discovered, could not read or write, and he taught the great man how to sign his autograph. When he wanted to write a letter to a young woman he had met at a gig, McPhee took down his dictation.

In 1968 they released their debut album, Scratchin’ the Surface, produced by Mike Batt, later of Wombles fame; McPhee – the main songwriter – and Peter Cruickshank were joined by Ken Pustelnik on drums and Steve Rye on harmonica, but by the time the follow-up, Blues Obituary, appeared, Rye had departed, and the three-piece band remaining is seen by most fans as the classic Groundhogs line-up.

The band’s career really took off with their third LP, Thank Christ for the Bomb (1970), a semi-concept album dealing with alienation and the threat of nuclear war; it penetrated the Top 10 and sold a million copies. Musically, it marked a shift away from the blues in a more “prog” direction, though without the noodling beloved of many of their contemporaries.

It was followed in 1971 by Split, another concept album; McPhee’s lyrics were inspired by a panic attack he had suffered, and his guitar work had some comparing him to Jimi Hendrix. It went gold, reaching No 5, but would almost certainly have topped the charts had the record label not forgotten to order extra stocks.

McPhee in 1970 - David Warner Ellis/Redferns

That year they supported the Rolling Stones on their UK tour; when they played at Leeds University, the Stones had their set recorded, and gave them the tapes, which surfaced on Hogs on the Road (1988) and Live at Leeds ’71 (1998).

They had another Top Ten album with Who Will Save the World? The Mighty Groundhogs (1972), the cover of which featured the band members as comic-book superheroes, fighting such evils as over-population, pollution, religion, war, “Pig Business” and “the Junkie Monkey”.

Though the follow-up, Hogwash, failed to chart, McPhee had a solo hit LP with The Two Sides of Tony (T.S.) McPhee (his nickname, “TS”, was said to stand for “tough s--t”). The first side was a coruscating, uplifting set of solo blues numbers, while the second side, The Hunt, was a dark and disturbing electronic suite with a strong anti-hunting message; McPhee undertook a successful solo tour to promote it.

McPhee carried on with the Groundhogs, touring and recording on and off. When they went on the road in 1992, the Telegraph noted that McPhee “is worth catching for his technique; not for him the screaming twiddlies favoured by so many of his contemporaries – he prefers a more thoughtful, complex and unpredictable approach”.

In 2009, on his way to play at a blues festival in France, he suffered a stroke, which affected his ability to speak and sing. Joanna Deacon, with whom he had collaborated on much of his solo work, and whom he had married in 2008, filled in on vocals.

McPhee retired from the band in 2015. Asked what life experiences made for a true bluesman, he replied: “Life itself, all the kicks in the testicles, the ability to take them and keep smiling.”

Tony McPhee married, first, Christine Payne; they had a son but divorced, and he married, secondly, Susan, with whom he also had a son but divorced. He is survived by his third wife, Joanna Deacon, and by his sons.

Tony McPhee, born March 23 1944, died June 6 2023

