Tony Todd promises that the new ‘Candyman’ will deliver

Tony Todd will reprise his role as The Candyman in the 2020 sequel (Image by Tristar Pictures)

Actor Tony Todd, the star of 1992’s Candyman, has promised that the upcoming reboot of the beloved supernatural slasher will deliver, especially for fans of the original.



Todd will reprise his role as Daniel Robitaille/The Candyman in Nia DaCosta’s direct sequel to the original film, which is actually the fourth instalment in the series.



However, this time around, the main character Anthony McCoy will be portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.



During a recent interview with MovieWeb, Todd was asked how the new Candyman compares to its predecessors, and he said: “I think we’re going to be surprised about how many things have changed in 30 years, and how many things have stayed the same.”



Todd made sure to point out just how excited he was to see Candyman being brought to a brand-new audience, adding: “I’m not upset at all. I’m honoured that someone thought the source material was important enough to renew the tale. And I know for a fact that is gonna be one of the most accepted and received horror films in a while.”



The 65-year-old actor also pointed out that, if Candyman could stick to its planned theatrical release date, then it should be arriving at the perfect time for audiences, who will undoubtedly be eager to see a visceral horror movie after being starved of movies on the big screen for such a long time.



“Right now, we’re in a great moment. People are hungry, right? We haven’t been able to go to the theaters. So hopefully we’ll stick to the October 16 release date.”