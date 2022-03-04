Tony Stewart Puts His 'Hidden Hollow Ranch' on the Market for $30M — Take a Look Inside!

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abigail Adams
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tony Stewart
    Tony Stewart
    American racing driver and team owner
Tony Stewart Estate
Tony Stewart Estate

Brock Childs/The Home Aesthetic. Inset: Mike Comer/Getty

Tony Stewart's Indiana ranch is up for sale — and if you love the great outdoors, you might want to race to the sale!

The 50-year-old NASCAR legend listed the nearly 20,000 square-foot home and the surrounding property — dubbed the "Hidden Hollow Ranch" — with The Carrie Holle Group for $30 million on Monday.

Built in 2011, the two-story mansion sits on 415 wooded acres of property in Columbus, Ind. The home itself is built from lodgepole pine native to the Northern Rocky Mountains and features a two-story waterfall and trout stream in the entryway, according to the listing.

Stewart's home — which gives off major log cabin vibes — comes with vaulted ceilings and features six bedrooms with "breathtaking views" and 11 bathrooms (eight full and three half).

Tony Stewart Estate
Tony Stewart Estate

Brock Childs/The Home Aesthetic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The first level of the home comes with several fun amenities — including a bowling alley, a game area, a golf simulator and a lighted onyx bar all within one area.

RELATED: Bruce Willis's Former Turks & Caicos Estate Listed for $37.5 Million — See Inside!

Meanwhile, the ranch's kitchen comes with a hibachi grill (including a commercial-grade exhaust system) and a gas stovetop surrounded by rustic cabinetry and elegant countertops, per the listing.

Tony Stewart Estate
Tony Stewart Estate

Brock Childs/The Home Aesthetic

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

At least one of the bathrooms inside the ranch comes with an enormous glass shower and two long vanities on either side of the room.

Tony Stewart Estate
Tony Stewart Estate

Brock Childs/The Home Aesthetic

Over in the great room of the Hidden Hollow Ranch is an 8,700-gallon freshwater aquarium. Throughout the home are both hardwood and stone floors, which alternate between spaces.

Tony Stewart Estate
Tony Stewart Estate

Brock Childs/The Home Aesthetic

RELATED: HGTV's Taniya Nayak Transforms Florida Condo That Hadn't Been Touched in 50 Years — See Inside!

The ranch also comes with an enclosed porch with a fireplace that overlooks a portion of the vast property.

Tony Stewart Estate
Tony Stewart Estate

Brock Childs/The Home Aesthetic

A guesthouse and large workshop are also located at Hidden Hollow Ranch.

Additionally, for those interested in hunting, the listing says, "Elk, deer, and turkey are abundant on this licensed hunting preserve."

Stewart, who co-owns the Stewart-Haas Racing team in NASCAR, married drag racer Leah Pruett in November 2021. The couple announced their engagement on social media eight months prior.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Taking a look at Tony Stewart's $30 million real estate listing

    Taking a look at the photos from Tony Stewart's $30 million real estate listing in Indiana, which social media users joked resembled a Bass Pro Shops location.

  • NASCAR champ Tony Stewart lists Indiana ranch for $30 million

    NASCAR champion Tony Stewart is selling his 20,000-square-foot ranch in Indiana for $30 million. It's a massive, picturesque ranch that is configured for wrenching, hunting, and even virtual golfing.

  • 'Putin is also at war with his own people': Top French MEP Nathalie Loiseau

    "We are not at war with the Russian people; we don't&nbsp;want the Russian people to suffer."&nbsp;So says the head of the European Parliament's Security and Defence subcommittee Nathalie Loiseau, as the EU looks poised to impose fresh sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.&nbsp;"It seems that Vladimir Putin is also at war with his own people," the top French MEP told FRANCE 24.

  • UPDATE 1-Too soon to declare that Ukraine's Kherson is in Russian hands, says U.S. official

    The United States believes that Russian forces have not yet taken over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, but could use it as part of a strategy for potentially moving to Mykolaiv and then onto Odessa, a senior U.S. defense official said on Thursday. Tanks entered the port town of Kherson, a provincial capital of around 250,000 people, and Russian forces occupied the regional administration building, regional governor Hennadiy Laguta said in an online post on Thursday.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for