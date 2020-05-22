Tony Slattery says he's 'genuinely moved' by response to documentary

Tony Slattery said he was 'genuinely moved' by the response to his documentary. (BBC/Sundog Pictures/Noelle Vaughn)

Tony Slattery has thanked his supporters for the response to What's the Matter with Tony Slattery? after it aired on BBC Two on Thursday night.

The programme explored the comedian's battles with his mental health, addiction and childhood trauma as well as what led him to retreat from the limelight after fame in the UK in the 80s and 90s.

On Friday, the 60-year-old took to his Twitter account to reflect on the response and also showed his appreciated for long-time partner Mark Hutchinson.

Tony Slattery with partner Mark Hutchinson. (BBC/Sundog Pictures/ Noelle Vaughn)

He wrote: "I’m genuinely moved by all your messages of love, kindness, & support. Thank you. I wouldn’t be here without my Mark &, once again, we send our affectionate appreciation to all @sundog_pictures for the film.

"It’s now @BBCiPlayer if you care to share. Tony x."

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star disappeared from public view in the 90s but Slattery was back in the spotlight once again last year after an interview with The Guardian saw him publicly discuss his experience of childhood abuse.

He told of how he had "a lot of rage" over "something that happened when I was very young". He clarified: "Not to do with family. A priest. When I was about eight."

Story continues

From left to right, Hugh Laurie, Emma Freud, Stephen Fry, Jennifer Saunders and Tony Slattery, 25th April 1991. (Photo by Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The programme saw Slattery speak to a therapist about his childhood trauma as he opened up on the events for the very first time while he also looked to gain an official mental health diagnosis.

In addition, What's the Matter with Tony Slattery? depicted the star returning to stage in front of a live audience for the first time in decades.