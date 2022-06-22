Tony Siragusa, Former NFL Champion and Fox Sports Analyst, Dies at 55

Former NFL superstar and Fox Sports sideline analyst Tony Siragusa, known as “The Goose,” has died, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti confirmed Wednesday via the team’s official Twitter account. He was 55.

Siragusa played in the NFL for 12 years. His professional career began in 1990, when he was picked up as a free agent rookie by the Indianapolis Colts. After becoming a full player in 1992, he eventually moved on to the Baltimore Ravens in 1997. He would go on to play a key role in the team that won Super Bowl XXXV in 2000.

Following his retirement in 2001, Siragusa served as a sideline analyst with Fox Sports for another 12 years.

Though no cause of death was revealed, Bisciotti’s wrote that he was “stunned and heartbroken” about Siragusa’s “sudden passing.”

“He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history,” the statement continued. “Tony’s larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on our organization and throughout the Baltimore community. On the football field, Goose was a difference-maker who contributed immeasurably to the success of many great Ravens defenses, including the record-setting 2000 Super Bowl team.”

This is a tremendously sad day for the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/dbXDb5Ns76 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay also tweeted about his passing, writing, “The Goose squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55!!” he wrote. “He was one of the most physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years.”

The Goose squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55!! He was one of the most physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years In Greece,they would ask 1 question at the end of one’s life; Did He Have Passion? In Tony’s case..Yes He Did!! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 22, 2022

Siragusa is survived by his wife Kathy Giacalone and children Samantha Rose, Ava and Anthony Siragusa.

More to come…