Tony Shalhoub channels “Monk” character by carrying hand sanitizer on SAG Awards carpet

Actor is nominee for performance in "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie."

If Tony Shalhoub's germaphobic titular character on the TV series Monk had walked the SAG Awards carpet on Saturday you can bet he'd be carrying hand sanitizer. Turns out, the actor himself did just that in real-life. Asked by EW managing editor Patrick Gomez if Shalhoub used sanitizer at events where he would be shaking a multitude of hands the actor held up his right fist to show that he was equipped in that department, as you can see in the video above.

Shalhoub was attending the SAG Awards as a nominee in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his reprising of Monk in Mr. Monk's Case: A Monk Movie.

"It's challenging, it's daunting, because we felt that we ended the show, 14 years ago, we ended on such a high note," the actor said of bringing back Monk in film form. "If we were going to revisit it, revisit all these characters, we wanted it to be as good if not better than our last episodes, and we feel like we accomplished it, we feel really proud of the movie."

"It's very gratifying," Shalhoub continued, after being asked about the positive response to the film. "You just never know if there is still an appetite for a show that's been off for that many years, but apparently people are still interested in these characters and the trajectory of the main character."

