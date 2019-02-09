Tony Romo Withdraws From Pebble Beach Pro-Am to Attend Former QB Coach Wade Wilson's Funeral

Tony Romo withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Saturday to attend the funeral of former Dallas quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson, according to ESPN. Wilson served as the Cowboys' QB coach from 2007-17, spending a decade with Romo.

The CBS football analyst played with Jim Furyk during the first two days of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The pair shot a 70 on Thursday and 65 on Friday, entering the weekend tied for 53rd at nine-under.

Wilson died on Feb. 1. He played 17 seasons in the NFL before his coaching career, throwing for 17,283 yards and 99 touchdowns. Wilson reached the Pro Bowl in 1988 and ended his career 36–33 as a starter.

"Wade was a cherished and valued member of our organization as a player, a coach and a wonderful friend,'' Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. "This is a sad day for all members of the Cowboys family as we have lost a truly great man.''

Romo retired in 2017 after 13 years with Dallas. He is the Cowboys' all-time leader in yards and touchdown passes.