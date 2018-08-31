Tony Romo sneaks in to Web.com Tour's first stage qualifier thanks to a late DQ

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo reached the Web.com Tour’s first stage qualifier on Friday, taking the final spot at a pre-qualifier event. (Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has attempted to break into the professional golf world multiple times since his NFL career ended, but has always fallen short of the mark.

On Friday, though, Romo took a key step in reaching that goal.

When Romo finished his round on Friday at the Web.com Tour’s pre-qualifying event in Lantana, Texas — just north of Dallas — he initially thought he missed the mark by just one stroke.

But thanks to a late disqualification, and a key putt on his final hole to secure his 2-over par finish in the three-day event, Romo has earned himself a spot in the Web.com Tour’s first stage of qualifying later this year — sneaking into the final spot.

Upon the conclusion of play, it appeared that @TonyRomo would fall one stroke shy of advancing to First Stage of Q-School. But because of a late DQ, the @DallasCowboys alum finishes T36 (with this putt on his final hole) and earns a spot at First Stage. ⛳️🏈#WebTour pic.twitter.com/xsplTXvt9a — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 31, 2018





The Web.com Tour — the developmental tour one step below the PGA Tour — holds a qualifying series each year in three stages. To reach the first stage of qualifying, players must finish within the top-36 at one of six pre-qualifying events.

The 138 golfers who reach the final stage in December will earn at least partial exempt status on the tour next season. The top 40 in that field will earn full Web.com Tour status for the 2019 season.

It’s likely that Romo — who fired a 72-72-74 in the event to finish in a tie for 36th — will pick the first stage qualifier in Garland, Texas, from Sept. 25-28, as it would not conflict with his role as a CBS NFL analyst. There are 12 total first stage events across the country in September and October that players can choose from.

The 38-year-old, who joined the CBS broadcasting crew last season, played for the Cowboys from 2003-2016.

