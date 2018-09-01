Tony Romo advances to Web.com Tour qualifying after golfer gets DQed

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo advanced to Web.com Tour First Stage qualifying Friday, but it wasn't without a little help from another golfer.

Romo initially was tied for 37th after shooting a two-over 72 Friday at Lantana Golf Club in Argyle, Texas, which would have eliminated him from the competition since only the top 36 advance.

But golfer Tomo Watanabe of Japan signed an incorrect scorecard and gave himself a four instead of a five on the fifth hole. He was disqualified, allowing Romo to advance. Watanabe's actual score of 69 would have allowed him to move onto qualifying.

"It was kind of what I expected,'' Romo said, via the Chicago Tribune. "Everyone playing here is an accomplished, really good golfer and you have to play good to be in the mix."

“Coming out here, I've been playing some pretty good golf, so I wanted to see where the game finished at the end of the summer," Romo added. "Then we'll have a good six months to practice and get ourselves ready. I've been practicing for about four or five months, so just starting to practice real golf and there's a lot of improvement that has happened, so I'm excited."

The 12 First Stage fields will be set the week of Sept. 10 and the 72-hole events are scheduled for late September and early October.