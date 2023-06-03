Tony Robinson: 'I wasn’t part of Blackadder's charmed circle of Oxbridge comedians'

It was on a trip to Alton Towers with his daughter Laura, 35 years ago, that Tony Robinson realised things would never be the same again. Just a few years before, he’d been a jobbing actor in a Greek tragedy at the National Theatre. But suddenly, after embodying the character of Black­adder’s doltish dogsbody Baldrick so well that people still shout out “I have a cunning plan!” to him on the street, he was having to be ­escorted out of the theme park due to health-and-safety risks.

“It was when the second series had its re-runs,” explains Robinson, who was 38 and married with two children when he was offered the role. “The buzz went round that this famous person was there and the whole place became completely disrupted by my presence. We had to go home to Bristol in the end – we couldn’t get on any rides, it was mayhem. At that moment, I knew my life had changed.”

It could have been very different for Robinson. As part of Gold’s 40th anniversary celebrations of the first ever episode of Blackadder, on June 15, a new documentary, The Lost Pilot, reveals that there was actually an earlier, alternative pilot episode, in which Baldrick is played by an actor called Philip Fox. At the end of the documentary, that pilot will be aired on television for the first time.

Written by Richard Curtis and Rowan Atkinson and set in the year 1582, it’s an underdeveloped, overcomplicated affair. But it does feature Atkinson instantly stealing the show with the kind of brutal, acerbic wit that would define series two and beyond (not to mention some “bloody good” swordsmanship, adds Robinson), Tim McInnerny and Fox as his clueless sidekicks Percy and Baldrick, John Savident as the king (a role that would later go to an all-guns-blazing Brian Blessed) and Robert Bathurst as his brother Prince Harry. Robinson was originally meant to play Baldrick, but due to industrial action, filming was delayed and he took the job at the National instead. However, when producer John Lloyd was brought in to propel Black­adder out of the blocks, he made several changes – and getting Robinson back as Baldrick was one of them.

So, what was it like for Robinson to watch that pilot, with someone else playing his most famous role to date? “It’s bizarre, but interesting,” he muses. “It draws out different things in Rowan’s character; Philip and Rowan worked in a completely different way together. He has a very different personality to me and was much more straightforward.

“That could have been the way it all went, but it didn’t, which has been incredibly lucky for me and not so lucky for Philip. I imagine he wanted to stay. I know how that feels. I remember getting fired three days into a Dennis Potter play called Blue Remembered Hills, and I was devastated. I’ve had a wonderful life, solely on the back of Baldrick, so I sympathise with him a lot.”

Robinson got four O-levels at Wanstead County High Grammar School, in east London, and skipped A-levels to go straight to the Central School of Speech and Drama. So his upbringing was in stark contrast to his Oxbridge-educated Blackadder co-stars. But unlike Baldrick, Robinson could more than hold his own among them intellectually.

“I’d always loved what I thought of as Oxbridge comedy,” smiles Robinson. “I was 15 when That Was the Week That Was came out and thought it was created for me! I also felt that way about Monty Python and Not the Nine O’Clock News. But I knew I’d never be in those shows because I’d never been to university, so wasn’t part of that charmed circle. So when on my first day of rehearsals everybody started talking, I knew I was home.”

His life was changed, he says, by the proximity of these “clever boys”. “I felt such ease with their wit, amused by their intellectual competitiveness, interested in their conversation. But they were all 10 years younger than me, so I had experience on my side. Stephen Fry [aka Lord Melchett] used to say to me, ‘The card you consistently play is someone who studied at the university of the streets.’ And it’s true. I’d say, ‘I can’t use the language you’re using to describe what I’m feeling, but I am actually right, because of this, that or the other.’ There’s something about their confidence, the fact they all knew each other and all had the same girlfriends, mostly at ­different times. It was very Brideshead! It could have been quite intimidating, but I was so beguiled, I didn’t notice.”

The expanded cast, of course, is top-notch. Blessed, Fry, Peter Cook, Rik Mayall (“the only actor I’ve ever known who, at the end of a scene, would say, ‘Did I win?’”), Miriam Margolyes, Jim Broadbent, Hugh Laurie, Miranda Richardson, Patsy Byrne and countless others offered sublime support. But there was no corpsing, “We were all paranoid perfectionists,” admits Robinson. “We’d laugh when a formulation was finally right, but then move on to scrutinising the next line. Hugh would be suicidal, thinking that nothing he said was funny. He was the most sensitive, but we all felt that to some extent. By the time we said the lines, we had funnied them out the window.”

It’s clear why Robinson was brought back as Baldrick. He and Atkinson work so well together; his deadpan humour (inspired, he says, by Stan Laurel, Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin) is the perfect match for Atkinson’s facial gymnastics and constant sarcasm.

“We had phenomenal chemistry,” Robinson affirms, adding that the physical torture inflicted on Baldrick was bearable because Atkinson was such a “pussycat”. “We are good friends, but from the moment I was in his shadow, I just got him and what he was doing. When he paused to think, I’d know why he was thinking it. He’d know how to tee things up for me, so I’d get a gag. He was never paranoid that I was getting laughs. A lot of other actors in his position would have been far too insecure. Rowan’s an engineer and always interested in getting things to work better. It’s a great toll on him, which is why I think he doesn’t do it any more.”

As well as Blackadder: The Lost Pilot, Robinson appears on a set of special-edition stamps, which has inevitably delighted the former philatelist. He’s also made Blackadder: A Cunning Story, a collection of interviews with those involved and influenced by the sitcom. But all of the actors have been asked so many times if they’ll bring the show back, they now balk at the question.

“They get so irritated by being asked that they become even more vociferous in their denial,” Robinson says. “I think we have to accept that it won’t come back. I’d bring it back because I want to work with those people again. We’ve all remained friends. I’d never made very much money, and the year that the Blackadder VHS tapes were flying off the shelves at the same time as the Time Team videos, I was able to buy both my kids a flat. I can’t see how I could have lived another life that would have given me the fruit that this life has given me. And what a wonderful thing to be able to say.”

Gold’s tribute sees all series stripped over weeknights, with ‘The Lost Pilot’ airing June 15, and ‘A Cunning Story’ on June 16. The Blackadder boxset is available on Sky, Virgin and Now

