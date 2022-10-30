Tony Pollard leads way as five different Cowboys score touchdowns in rout of Bears

Tony Pollard was one of five Dallas Cowboys who scored touchdowns in a 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys faced the Chicago Bears without running back Ezekiel Elliott.

They emerged with 49 points courtesy touchdowns from five different players.

Because the Cowboys, despite one glaring flaw the Bears exposed, have a deep stable of dangerous weapons and used them to win 49-29. And with quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb fracture) finally starting consecutive games, they showed Sunday they’re not afraid to use them.

Running back Tony Pollard, starting in place of the injured Ezekiel Elliott, finished the game with 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and also caught a pass for 16 yards.

On offense, the Cowboys turned their early-season weakness into a strength. They converted eight-of-nine (88.8%) third down attempts after entering the game with a third-worst-in-the-league 32.18%. Prescott’s chemistry with his receivers was sharp, finding CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup on key plays including a 21-yard touchdown Prescott perfectly threw to Lamb in traffic.

Cowboys faced third-and-9. Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb in traffic for the 21-yard TD, 14-0 lead.pic.twitter.com/7ycaTAQy1m — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 30, 2022

Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson caught a touchdown from Prescott, too — his second in three games — the play after rookie running back Malik Davis’ score was overturned a yard short.

But really, it was the Cowboys’ run game that made Dallas unstoppable, with Pollard the first line of attack and Prescott an integral second.

Prescott actually punched in the Cowboys’ first touchdown on the ground after faking a handoff to Pollard. The quarterback also scrambled 25 yards the snap immediately before Pollard’s first touchdown during which he ran straight through the heart of the Bears’ 29th-ranked run defense.

Tony Pollard jukes Bears en route to 18 yard TD. TP's cuts line 1 here. Threat of Dak as runner helps too.



Cowboys 21, Bears 7pic.twitter.com/FhbmWt4cHw — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 30, 2022

But while Prescott’s lower-body threat may have helped Pollard get started, it was Pollard’s rare burst and elusiveness that kept him going. Pollard somehow avoided tripping as he fell into the end zone for his second score, with 6:51 to play in the third quarter, his left ankle firmly in the grasp of Bears defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

And Pollard’s final touchdown — his first time in 54 games scoring three on the same day — left a full four Bears defenders sprawled in his wake, including two even before he crossed the line of scrimmage. Pollard refused to topple as he escaped for a 54-yard scoring run.

Tony Pollard on Wednesday: "They call it, Imma haul it."



Tony Pollard today:

15 touches, 147 yards, 3 touchdownspic.twitter.com/d38lqZJITV — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 30, 2022

The Cowboys nearly doubled their previous season high of 25 points. They needed to, with the Bears gashing the Cowboys’ weak run defense to the tune of 240 rushing yards and two scores. The dual-threat Fields escaped for 60 yards and a score on eight carries.

Those 240 ground yards revealed the Cowboys’ clear Achilles heel: their run defense, and particularly their perimeter run defense. Dallas’ season-long struggles to set the edges were nearly costly when the Bears scored 17 unanswered points during a midgame stretch in which Prescott also threw an interception.

Only after linebacker Micah Parsons recovered a fumble and returned it for 36 yards did Dallas seem to have a strong grasp on the victory they’d eventually attain. Pollard’s subsequent field-flipping score closed the deal.

Prescott completed 21-of-27 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in addition to 34 yards and a score by ground.

Justin Fields completed 17-of-23 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his 60 yards and a score rushing.

The Cowboys now enter their bye 6-2 in a top-heavy NFC East. The Bears fall to 3-5 and lose some of the momentum they found Monday night upsetting the Patriots in New England.

