Tony Parker receives warm welcome, surprise visit from French family in return to San Antonio

Tony Parker wearing a Charlotte Hornets uniform in San Antonio on Monday was a strange sight, indeed.

The four-time champion with the Spurs made his first NBA appearance as a visitor after spending 17 years in San Antonio that included six All-Star nods and a Finals MVP.

While the Spurs faithful tormented Kawhi Leonard upon his return trip with the Toronto Raptors, there was nothing but love for Parker, who left town as a free agent last summer as the Spurs looked to revamp their roster.

Parker dribbles out game to applause from Spurs fans

Parker went on to score eight points to go with four assists and three rebounds in a 108-93 Hornets win. After sitting late in the fourth quarter, he entered the game with 17 seconds remaining to dribble out the clock to another ovation from the San Antonio crowd.

He then exchanged hugs with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and the team’s coaching staff.

The Spurs presented Parker with a tribute video before the game, and he received a roaring ovation from the crowd during pre-game introductions.

Surprise visit from family

Parker exchanged hugs with old friends and greeted fans with autographs during warmups. He got a special surprise when members of his family from France greeted him on the court.

Tony Parker comes out for warmups before #Hornets #Spurs game and is greeted by cheers and friends and family…emotional night expected at AT&T Center. #KSATsports #KSATnews #NBA pic.twitter.com/GBBFG4Ohmu — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) January 15, 2019





Parker’s return also prompted a candid response from head coach Gregg Popovich, who talked about his special relationship with his long-time point guard.

"He's a friend for life and someone I'll always care about." – Coach Gregg Popovich on @tonyparker's return Full sound 🎥 https://t.co/e5AA1XXbUs pic.twitter.com/z6g0gEbcjc — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 14, 2019





“He’s always going to be part of my thoughts,” Popovich told reporters before the game. “He’s a special young man. I’ve always felt like a second daddy to him over the years, and he’s been like a son in all kinds of ways.

“He’s a friend for life and somebody I’ll always care about.”

