Tony Parker becomes first Frenchman to enter NBA Hall of Fame

Four NBA titles, a Legion d’Honneur, a European crown with France and on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts, Tony Parker will become the first Frenchman to enter the NBA Hall of Fame.

The former San Antonio Spurs point guard will join a pantheon that dates back to 1959 and houses the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson.

Parker will enter along with other players from the 2023 vintage such as the American Dwayne Wade as well as the Spaniard Pau Gasol and Dirk Nowitzki from Germany.

"Joining with Pau and Dirk is truly an honour," said Parker. "I have a sincere relationship with both of them.

"I was there when Dirk's jersey was retired from his franchise. I played with Pau at the Spurs and I've known him since I was 14 through all the rivalry France has had with Spain.

"Back when we started, the American bosses thought it was impossible for a European to become a franchise player.

"We were the first to take charge of our franchises and lead them to titles.

"And now, when I see that the bosses don't hesitate to consider players like Nikola Jokic or Giannis Antetokounmpo as "franchise players", I realise what a long way we've come."

Several coaches including Gregg Popovich – with whom Parker won his four championship medals – will also be inducted.

“Even in my wildest dreams would I never have imagined that I could enter the Hall of Fame,” said 41-year-old Parker.

“When I joined the NBA in 2001 there weren’t really any playmakers from Europe who had succeeded in the NBA. That was simply because there were no Europeans.”

Journey

He went to the Spurs in the 2001 draft as the 28th pick.



