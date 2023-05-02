Tony nominations 2023: 'Some Like It Hot' leads; Jessica Chastain, Samuel L. Jackson score

“Some Like It Hot” sizzled in Tuesday’s Tony Awards nominations.

The new Broadway production, adapted from the 1959 screwball comedy starring Marilyn Monroe, led this year’s crop with 13 nods, including best musical, best actor (Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee) and best featured actress (NaTasha Yvette Williams). The show features an original score by “Hairspray” team Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman, and counts pop/R&B icon Mariah Carey among its producers.

A-listers cropped up in multiple categories in this season’s nominations. Jessica Chastain (“A Doll’s House”) and Jodie Comer (“Prima Facie”) are going head-to-head in best leading actress in a play for their powerhouse performances, while Samuel L. Jackson (“August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson”) earned his first Tony nod in the featured actor category.

Josh Groban, left, Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Chastain and Sara Bareilles all earned 2023 Tony Awards nominations for their performances.

Singers-turned-actors Sara Bareilles (“Into the Woods”) and Josh Groban (“Sweeney Todd”) were also recognized for their respective shows, which are both nominated in myriad categories including best revival of a musical.

The Tony Awards will be held at New York’s United Palace Theater on June 11 and broadcast on CBS (8 EST/5 PST).

2023 Tony Awards nominations full list

Kimberly (Victoria Clark, center) is 16 going on 60 in Broadway's "Kimberly Akimbo." Here, she sits with classmates played by Michael Iskander, left, Justin Cooley, Nina White, Olivia Hardy and Fernell Hogan.

Best musical

“& Juliet”

“Kimberly Akimbo”

“New York, New York”

“Shucked”

“Some Like It Hot”

Best play

“Ain’t No Mo’”

“Between Riverside and Crazy”

“Cost of Living”

“Fat Ham”

“Leopoldstadt”

Best revival of a musical

“Into the Woods”

“Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

“Parade”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Best revival of a play

“August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson”

“A Doll’s House”

“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

“Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”

Sean Hayes takes a bow on opening night of "Good Night, Oscar."

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog”

Corey Hawkins, “Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog”

Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar”

Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Between Riverside and Crazy”

Wendell Pierce, “Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Jessica Chastain, “A Doll's House”

Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”

Jessica Hecht, “Summer, 1976”

Audra McDonald, “Ohio State Murders”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Christian Borle, “Some Like It Hot”

J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot”

Josh Groban, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Brian d'Arcy James, “Into the Woods”

Ben Platt, “Parade”

Colton Ryan, “New York, New York”

Josh Groban, left, and Annaleigh Ashford star in the new Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd."

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Annaleigh Ashford, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Sara Bareilles, “Into the Woods”

Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Lorna Courtney, “& Juliet”

Micaela Diamond, “Parade”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Jordan E. Cooper, “Ain't No Mo'”

Samuel L. Jackson, “August Wilson's The Piano Lesson”

Arian Moayed, “A Doll's House”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt”

David Zayas, “Cost of Living”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Nikki Crawford, “Fat Ham”

Crystal Lucas-Perry, “Ain't No Mo'”

Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window”

Katy Sullivan, “Cost of Living”

Kara Young, “Cost of Living”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Kevin Cahoon, “Shucked”

Justin Cooley, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Kevin Del Aguila, “Some Like It Hot”

Jordan Donica, “Lerner & Loewe's Camelot”

Alex Newell, “Shucked”

Alex Newell belts out the showstopping "Independently Owned" in "Shucked."

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Julia Lester, “Into the Woods”

Ruthie Ann Miles, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo”

NaTasha Yvette Williams, “Some Like It Hot”

Betsy Wolfe, “& Juliet”

Best direction of a play

Saheem Ali, “Fat Ham”

Jo Bonney, “Cost of Living”

Jamie Lloyd, “A Doll's House”

Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt”

Stevie Walker-Webb, “Ain't No Mo'”

Max Webster, “Life of Pi”

Best direction of a musical

Michael Arden, “Parade”

Lear deBessonet, “Into the Woods”

Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Jack O'Brien, “Shucked”

Jessica Stone, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Best choreography

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

“Some Like It Hot”

“New York, New York”

“& Juliet”

“KPOP”

Best orchestrations

“& Juliet”

“Kimberly Akimbo”

“Shucked”

“Some Like It Hot”

“New York, New York”

(More to come.)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tony nominations 2023 full list: 'Some Like It Hot,' Josh Groban, more