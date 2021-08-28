Tony Khan says he wants to make Craven Cottage AEW's UK home

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

AEW fans in the UK have been eagerly waiting to see the promotion live, ever since it's inception in January 2019.

Of course, due to the pandemic, it hasn't been possible for AEW to visit the UK over the past 18 months.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW boss Tony Khan said that while he doesn't have an exact date for when AEW will be in the UK, he does have big plans for when they will eventually come.

"I have thought a lot about it, I don't have the exact date where I can announce it yet, but I do want to come to England," Khan said.

"It's a huge part of my life and I want to bring AEW to England officially. The TV penetration we have is amazing, it's a great thing we have going with ITV and with people buying AEW Plus on Fite, having Dynamite on ITV and ITV4 has been amazing for us and we have some great wrestlers from the UK, male and female, so I really want to get over there."

Khan then revealed his plans to make Craven Cottage, the ground of Fulham F.C., AEW's UK home. Fulham F.C. is owned by Khan's father Shahid Khan.

"I can't announce exact dates but I will say, for the first time officially, I want to bring AEW to Craven Cottage, very much so," he continued.

"Craven Cottage is very special to me. We put a lot into the development, redevelopment, the Riverside Stand, it's going to be amazing. The new Craven Cottage, with all of the new amenities and facilities, and all the beautiful additions, I think would be the best home in England possible for AEW."

Last Friday (August 20) CM Punk returned to wrestling after a seven-year absence, debuting on AEW Rampage.

Punk, who walked away from WWE following the Royal Rumble 2014, made his debut for AEW in his hometown of Chicago in front of a sold-out crowd at the United Center.

On September 5, Punk will wrestle his first match in AEW, taking on Darby Allin at All Out.

Catch AEW Dynamite live every Thursday at 1am in the UK and Rampage every Saturday at 3am on FITE with an AEW Plus subscription. US customers can also watch both shows on TNT, and in the UK, Dynamite repeats air on ITV4.

