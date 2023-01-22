Tony Hawk and Crayola helmets among 33,000 recalled for not meeting protection standards

About 33,100 helmets got recalled by Sakar International because they might fail at their raison d’etre.

As explained in the U.S. Consumer Product Commission recall alert: “The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.”

Sakar knows of no injuries yet.

This covers three brands of multi-purpose helmets:

▪ Tony Hawk, item Nos. AGE251TH-GCRM; AGE251TH-NCRM; AGE251TH-BKMT; AGE251TH-BLU-T30-12; AGE251TH-RBW; AGE22SLDTH-BLK; and ACTGEAR242TH-GRN;

This Tony Hawk Multi-Purpose Helmet was among the helmets recalled.

▪ Credhedz Lizard, item No. ACTGEAR241-LIZ;

A Credhedz Lizard Multi Purpose Helmet

▪ Crayola Dry-Erase, item No. ACTGEAR242071.

Crayola Dry Erase helmets

The item number can be found on the warning label.

Sakar’s offering refunds in the form of a $30 gift card. Reach out to Sakar, which asks that you don’t return the helmets to the store of purchase, for instructions on how to return the helmets.

For that or to get any questions answered, call Sakar at 800-592-9541, 9 a.m. to midnight, Eastern time or email at support@sakar.com.

