Tony Hawk Had A Hilariously Awkward Interaction While Getting A COVID-19 Test

Elyse Wanshel
·Reporter, HuffPost
·4 min read

Well, the face mask probably didn’t help.

Tony Hawk, one of the most famous skateboarders of all time, seems keenly aware that his name and face may not be as recognizable as an A-list actor’s.

As a result of this self-awareness, Hawk has made a habit of tweeting every awkward encounter he has with a person who can’t quite figure out who he is — and has been doing so for years.

Yet on Thursday, his latest tweet about a clumsy fan interaction added a bit of lightness to a dark situation — while also stressing the importance of getting tested for the coronavirus.

“At a Covid testing site (wearing masks) handing over paperwork for me & two of my kids,” the super-shredder, 52, tweeted, setting the scene of the interaction.

“Woman looking over papers: ‘okay…Anthony, Keegan and Kadence…Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?’” When Hawk responded yes, the woman was stunned.

“Are you pulling my leg?” she asked, to which he told her, “No, we are all directly related to him.”

In response to Hawk’s tweet, fans left some equally fun comments that acted as a reprieve to the drudge that’s been 2020.

This isn’t the first time Hawk has lifted people’s spirits on Twitter during these uncertain times. In August, the skateboarding legend tweeted a video of a girl in Ukraine giddy with unbridled joy after doing her very first kickflip.

“One of the few positive effects of these scary times is the increased interest in skateboarding,” Hawk tweeted. “It’s been uplifting to see so many learning to skate in their ‘downtime.’ I believe they’re in pursuit of the same feeling this Ukrainian girl got when she landed her first kickflip.”

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

And in case you’re curious, Hawk followed up his COVID-19 test anecdote with some good news.

“We were all negative,” he informed fans in a comment to his tweet.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • Federal government approves NHL training camps, but provinces must make call on games

    The federal government says it has issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to Canada for training camp under "national interest grounds." 

  • NBA will reportedly require players, staffers to wear contact tracing sensors

    Just like in the bubble over the summer, the NBA will reportedly require players and staffers to wear sensors to assist with contact tracing.

  • The 4 biggest problems plaguing the Raptors during winless start

    There are no shortage of problems to point out, but four trends stand out as the main reasons why the Raptors are losing.

  • Sweden's remarkable 54-game unbeaten run at world juniors snapped by Russia

    One of the most remarkable streaks in world juniors history has ended.

  • Report: Michael Richardson, Super Bowl champ with 1985 Bears, arrested on murder charge

    Former Bears cornerback Michael Richardson has reportedly been arrested in Phoenix in connection with the death of Ronald Like.

  • The 12 best teams in world juniors history

    Will the 2021 tournament submit an entry for the greatest teams ever assembled at the world junior championship?

  • Yahoo Sports' Transcendent 12: Athletes who inspired us outside the lines in 2020

    Here are Yahoo Sports’ Transcendent 12 for 2020 — athletes who inspired and made an impact outside the lines.

  • Zdeno Chara parts ways with Bruins to sign with Capitals

    Zdeno Chara is leaving the team he has captained for the last 14 seasons.

  • LaMelo Ball breaks out as Hornets crush Mavericks in Dallas

    Ball flashed his upside as the Hornets won in yet another blowout by an NBA road team.

  • Ex-Man United, Scotland manager Tommy Docherty dies at 92

    MANCHESTER, England — Tommy Docherty, one of soccer's great characters who managed Manchester United and Scotland, has died. He was 92.Affectionately known as ‘The Doc’, he died on Thursday after a long illness.“Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home," a family statement said. “He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed. We ask that our privacy be respected at this time."Docherty spent most of his playing career — nine years — at Preston before joining Arsenal and then Chelsea. He played 25 times for Scotland.He went on to manage 12 clubs, also including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Derby. But he was best known for his five-year spell at Man. United, overseeing an FA Cup final win over Bob Paisley’s Liverpool in 1977.Man United said in a statement on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Docherty, who led us to FA Cup victory in 1977 with a thrilling, attacking team in the best traditions of Manchester United."Scottish Football Association president Rod Petrie said on the organization’s website: “Football has lost a tremendous personality in Tommy Docherty. He was tenacious on the park and a great leader off it.“Tommy was a regular in the Scotland side in the 1950s that qualified for two World Cups, and his record as Scotland manager was impressive, albeit cut short by his decision to take the Manchester United job."Born in the Gorbals district of Glasgow in 1928, Docherty once said in a Daily Telegraph interview of his tough upbringing: “If you wanted a new pair of shoes you went down the swimming baths in bare feet and just nicked a pair. I didn’t think it was morally wrong. It was the thing to do.”His time at Preston included an appearance in the 1954 FA Cup final. Although he made a few appearances for Chelsea after moving to Stamford Bridge in February 1961, the switch brought about his first step into coaching and management.He was unable to prevent the west London club being relegated from the top flight at the end of the 1961-62 season, but the Blues bounced back at the first attempt.In 1964-65 Chelsea won the League Cup with an aggregate victory over Leicester, but lost the 1967 FA Cup final to Tottenham.A Chelsea club statement on Twitter read: “Tommy was a legend of our game and our thoughts are with his family and close friends at this time.”The Glaswegian left to become manager of unfashionable Rotherham and memorably said: “I promised I would take Rotherham out of the Second Division — and I took them into the Third."In December 1972, with Scotland on its way to the 1974 World Cup finals in West Germany, he quit to take over at Manchester United.“One of my biggest regrets was leaving the Scotland job when I did,” he later said.The Red Devils were relegated to the Second Division in 1974, but stormed back the next season as champions. After surprisingly losing the 1976 FA Cup final 1-0 to second-tier Southampton, Docherty led United to the FA Cup final again the following year when it beat Liverpool 2-1.However, celebrations did not last as he was almost immediately fired for having an affair with the wife of club physiotherapist Laurie Brown.Docherty later married Mary Brown and they remained together until his death. They had two children, Lucy and Grace, while he had four children — Tom, Michael, Peter and Catherine — with his first wife Agnes, who died in 2002.Docherty was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in November 2013.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • CFP odds: Despite big point spreads, bettors keep betting Alabama and Clemson

    There's no mystery in how bettors view the two CFP semifinal games.

  • Alberta approves NHL games for Edmonton, Calgary; feds waive 14-day quarantine rule

    Alberta is the first province to officially say the NHL can play games in its arenas for the upcoming season. In a statement to The Canadian Press on Thursday, the Alberta government said it approved Edmonton and Calgary for competition on Dec. 25 following the review of protocols outlined in the league's return-to-play plan, along with some additional enhancements. That confirmation is the first from any of the five provinces with NHL teams since deputy commissioner Bill Daly stated on Dec. 24 that the league believes it can play games in all seven Canadian markets. Those franchises north of the 49th parallel will only play each other during the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs as part of a newly-formed North Division, and won't be crossing the border with the United States, which remains closed to non-essential travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Daly's Dec. 24 statement came after TSN and Sportsnet reported Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, sent a note to the league on behalf of the provinces asking for increased testing or a return to a scenario in which all teams would be in a secure zone in one city, like the NHL did this summer in Edmonton and Toronto. In a separate statement Thursday, the federal government said it has issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff returning to Canada for training camps under "national interest grounds." Daly said in an email to The Canadian Press that modified quarantine procedures for players and team staff entering the country are determined by provincial health authorities. "Modified quarantine means different things in different markets," Daly's email read.However, the provinces with NHL franchises must give their approval for games to be played between Canadian teams during the regular season, which is scheduled to start Jan. 13. The Public Health Agency of Canada said the league's plan for training camps offers "robust measures to mitigate the risk of importation and spread of COVID-19 in Canada." It added all provinces with NHL clubs have provided written support for the plan. The Public Health Agency of Canada statement said all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play. The Ottawa Senators were one of seven clubs across the 31-team league to begin training camp Thursday after not qualifying for the summer post-season as part of the resumption of the pandemic-halted 2019-20 campaign. The other six Canadian teams are slated to open training camp Sunday or Monday. The federal government also cleared the Toronto Blue Jays to hold training camp at Rogers Centre under "national interest grounds" this summer, but rejected a proposal for home games against teams from the U.S. The Blue Jays eventually settled on Buffalo, N.Y., as their 2020 base. The only Canadian professional sports teams to play on home soil during the pandemic have been the six NHL clubs to qualify for the 2019-20 post-season in Toronto and Edmonton, along with Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps of MLS. The soccer teams were cleared to take part a series of games against each other in August and September before relocating to the U.S. to face American opposition. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Bold fantasy football predictions for the 2021 season

    Our analysts reveal some way too early bold predictions for 2021, including Dak Prescott making an epic return next season.

  • Week 17 pressing questions: Does the Rams offense have any juice left?

    Matt Harmon runs through five pressing questions heading into Week 17, including an examination of exactly just how much hot water the Rams offense is going into in a must-win game against the Cardinals.

  • NFL draft: Florida QB Kyle Trask is what he is, and Oklahoma meltdown doesn’t change that

    Trask deserves scorn and praise for what happened in the Gators' Cotton Bowl blowout. But NFL people are unlikely to change their view of him.

  • Browns trying to shake COVID-19 issues as Steelers await

    CLEVELAND — The Browns are trying to shake free from COVID-19 to face the Steelers.Cleveland's issues with the virus continued Thursday as rookie tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith tested positive, forcing the team to close its facility and delay practice for the second straight day with the biggest game in decades coming fast.The Browns' latest COVID-19 situation has further impacted preparations for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. If they win, the Browns will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and end the NFL's longest current playoff drought.A league spokesman said at this point the game will be played as scheduled, and that the situation is being closely monitored as standard contact tracing continues.Bryant and Smith will miss Sunday's game along with starting linebacker B.J. Goodson and safety Andrew Sendejo, both of whom tested positive.Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was awaiting word as to when — or if — his team will be able to practice Thursday. After a long delay, the Browns were able to practice indoors for an hour on Wednesday and Stefanski is confident they'll be ready for their biggest game in years.The Browns could get some help as Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is resting several starters, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and perhaps Defensive MVP candidate T.J. Watt. Roethlisberger is 23-2-1 in his career against Cleveland.However, the rival Steelers (12-3), who beat the Browns 38-7 in October and clinched the AFC North last week, won't hand out any free passes.“We want to make sure we give Cleveland all they want,” said Pittsburgh defensive co-ordinator Kevin Butler. "We’re not going to let them walk into the playoffs.”It's been a taxing few days for the Browns, who didn't win a game three years ago but have turned things around under Stefanski.Last weekend, after a positive test led to players being ruled out because of high-risk close contact with Goodson, the Browns were missing eight rotational players, including star Jarvis Landry and three other wide receivers, and lost 23-16 to the New York Jets.Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were cleared for practice Thursday and their return will be a huge boost for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was throwing to players pulled off the practice squad hours before kickoff against the Jets.The Browns were getting ready to leave for the New York area on Saturday when Goodson's test came back positive. After the league reviewed video inside the facility, the four receivers were ruled out as close contacts after the group had gathered in the tub recovery area — a lapse in virus guidelines.Cleveland also has an unidentified assistant coach who tested positive this week.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Betting the bowls: Best bets for Alabama vs. Notre Dame, Clemson vs. Ohio State

    Can Ohio State win its CFP semifinal rematch with Clemson? Can Notre Dame keep it close against mighty Alabama?

  • 2019 CFL most outstanding player Brandon Banks re-signs with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed 2019 CFL most outstanding player Brandon Banks.The American wide receiver will return for his eighth season with the club in 2021.Banks earned his fourth CFL all-star selection in 2019 after leading the CFL in receptions (112), yards (1,550), touchdowns (13) and targets (158) in 16 games. The five-foot-seven, 150-pound Banks set a Ticats record in receptions while helping the club finish with a franchise-best 15-3 record.In 101 career CFL games over seven seasons with the Tiger-Cats, Banks has 60 touchdowns, scoring five different ways: 42 receiving, five rushing, seven punt returns, one kickoff return, and five missed field goal returns. He has accumulated 378 receptions for 5,204 receiving yards, 63 carries for 343 rushing yards, 283 punt returns for 2,954 yards, 179 kickoff returns for 3,689 yards, and 16 missed field goal returns for 769 yards."Brandon’s body of work speaks for itself. He brings consistent production and excitement to the CFL, and has proven over the past three seasons that he is much more than the most dynamic returner," Ticats coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. “He has grown tremendously as a person and honed his craft immensely as a wide receiver. Because of his competitive nature and desire to work daily in practice, we believe he will continue to be a premier weapon that demands great respect week in and week out." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Miami expects D'Eriq King to be ready for 2021 season after he tore right ACL in Cheez-It Bowl

    King's knee buckled during the second quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl and he missed the rest of the game.

  • Hammon's head coaching night caps memorable year for women in sport

    TORONTO — There was no celebration when Becky Hammon took over as San Antonio Spurs head coach on Wednesday night.  When Gregg Popovich was ejected in the second quarter, he simply pointed at Hammon and said "You got 'em."  Social media, however, erupted.  Golden State guard Steph Curry tweeted: "Big Time." Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies wrote: "Salute Becky Hammon." Tennis superstar and breaker of glass ceilings Billie Jean King posted: "See it. Be it." Hammon became not only the first female head coach in an NBA game, but also the first female head coach in the history of four biggest North American pro leagues (NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB). The 43-year-old's night capped a year unlike few others for women's sports, with some breathtaking highs. There've been some notable hirings, including Kim Ng as GM of the Miami Marlins and Bev Priestman, head coach of Canada's women's soccer team. Viewership for the National Women's Soccer League, which was the first North American pro league to return after the pandemic began, grew by a whopping 498 per cent, while the WNBA saw a 68 per-cent increase while battling the other major sports, including the NBA. Hammon said she would have preferred a win Tuesday night — the Spurs lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. But what she called "a substantial moment" wasn't lost on the six-time WNBA all-star, who's been a Spurs assistant since 2014. "I try not to think of the huge picture and huge aspect of it because it can be overwhelming,” she told reporters after the game.  Lakes star LeBron James was among the players who applauded the historic moment. "It’s a beautiful thing just to hear her barking out calls, barking out sets. She’s very passionate about the game. Congrats to her and congrats for our league," James said. Spurs guard Dejounte Murray said Hammon was "setting an example for every woman out there." But the year saw minuses as well. Already facing an uphill battle for equal opportunities in sport, COVID-19 halted major momentum, including women preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, a stage on which Canadian women traditionally shine.  "The disruption of COVID was potentially devastating for women's sports, because they went into the pandemic at such a big disadvantage, less visibility, less investment, less power at decision-making tables, and ultimately just facing so many hurdles to be seen and to be valued and respected," said Allison Sandmeyer-Graves, the CEO of Canadian Women & Sport. "And so COVID has had and still has the potential to really set women's sport back." Sport participation numbers for girls, Sandmeyer-Graves pointed out, are bleak, and she fears the pandemic has only widened the gap. The Rally Report, released in June, found that participation levels for Canadian girls are much lower than boys, with a dramatic dropout rate of one in three girls leaving sport late in adolescence — a number that has barely budged since a similar report in 2016. By comparison, the number for boys in the same age group is only one in 10. Despite the high-profile hirings, women-in-coaching numbers also remain grim. Amy Stuart is one of four female head coaches — out of 600 teams — in the Greater Toronto Hockey League, the world's largest youth competitive hockey league.  "I encountered one (other woman) in a training session. And another one found me over email," said Stuart, a mom of three boys — she coaches her 11-year-old son Joey. "But I've never encountered one like out in the wild. I've never coached against, or seen another woman on the bench.  "It is kind of shocking, we're 50 per cent of the population, and many of whom are athletes or hockey players, coaches with lots of great experience." She estimated that at least 80 per cent of games, unless the officials know her, they'll speak to her male assistant before games, thinking he's the head coach.  One positive is that Stuart has noticed significantly more conversation around getting women involved in the GTHL, and credited executive director Scott Oakman for reaching out to her several times. On the business side, the WNBA's orange hoodie was a beacon of hope, named the Sports Business Journal's fashion statement of the year.  The WNBA also impacted the U.S. election. After Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler criticized players for their support of Black Lives Matter, they threw their support behind Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat running against Loeffler for a U.S. Senate seat "We've had so many great on and off the field of play accomplishments in sport," said Cheri Bradish, founder of the Ryerson University's Future of Sport Lab, and director of sport business initiatives for the Ted Rogers School of Management. "I still believe . . . there is still very much work to be done in building the business and economic case for women." Among some "really great" business moves, the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) received a sponsorship of $1 million recently by the deodorant company Secret, and Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse signed with Jordan Brand late in 2019. "I tend to err on all of this is great if we see the money starts to follow," Bradish said. 2021 holds plenty of promise, including the Olympic and Paralympics in Tokyo, plus the much-awaited return of Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu, among others.  Sandmeyer-Graves hopes the momentum of 2020 will continue to build. "There's some great storytelling ahead of us in the Olympics and Paralympics," Sandmeyer-Graves said. "And I think that's what we need more of, frankly. "I do have some optimism in the sense that all the major pro leagues were up and running at the same time, and women were getting record ratings. I would really love to believe, and I do believe, that there is some capacity being built there. There's an audience that was built over this year that I think we will still see into next year as well." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press