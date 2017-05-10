NEW YORK — Tony Gonzalez is joining Fox's NFL pregame show.

The record-setting tight end during a 17-year career that ended in 2013 will be a studio analyst on "NFL Kickoff,' Fox's hour-long Sunday pregame show. He already has experience in such a role, having worked on CBS' "NFL Today" from 2014-16.

"Tony is an impressive talent with an infectious personality, and is the perfect addition to our Fox 'NFL Kickoff' show," said John Entz, president of production and executive producer at Fox Sports. "He brings a unique outlook that will really round out the table."

The program also has featured Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long, former Cowboys and Dolphins coach Jimmy Johnson, and host Curt Menefee.

