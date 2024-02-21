Tony Ganios, 'Porky's' and 'The Wanderers' actor, dies at 64 of heart failure: Reports

Actor Tony Ganios, best known for his roles in "Porky's" and "The Wanderers," reportedly died of heart failure on Sunday.

Actor Tony Ganios, best known for his roles in "The Wanderers" and the "Porky's" franchise, has reportedly died. He was 64.

Ganios' fiancée Amanda Serrano-Ganios took to social media on Tuesday to mourn the loss of her partner, sharing a black-and-white photo of Ganios.

"The last words we said to each other were 'I love you.' Love is an understatement," Serrano-Ganios wrote on X. "You are everything to me. My heart, my soul and my best friend."

Serrano-Ganios confirmed to Fox News and TMZ that Ganios died Sunday of heart failure. He had been staying in hospital care over the weekend following an emergency surgery Saturday to treat a spinal cord infection.

The actor's fiancée told the outlets that while the surgery was successful, Ganios went into cardiac arrest after being placed on dialysis.

USA TODAY has reached out to a representative for Ganios for comment.

Ganios made his acting debut in the 1979 crime drama "The Wanderers," directed by Philip Kaufman. Ganios played Perry opposite co-stars Ken Wahl, Karen Allen and John Friedrich.

In 1981, Ganios landed the role of Meat Tuperello in the Bob Clark-directed sex comedy "Porky's." Ganios went on to reprise his role in the film's sequels, 1983's "Porky's II: The Next Day" and 1985's "Porky's Revenge."

In the early '90s, Ganios made appearances in the films "Die Hard 2" and "The Taking of Beverly Hills."

His last role was in the 1993 crime drama "Rising Sun," per Ganios' IMDb page, which reunited him with "Wanderers" director Kaufman.

'A trusted voice': Bob Edwards, longtime NPR 'Morning Edition' host, dies at 76

More celebrity deaths: Henry Fambrough, member of Motown group The Spinners, dies at 85

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tony Ganios dead: 'Porky's' and 'The Wanderers' actor dies at 64