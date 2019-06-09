Tony Finau on U.S. Open setups, that Masters final pairing with Tiger Woods, and his signature dish in the kitchen

Tony Finau was one of the few players who had no complaints following the 2018 U.S. Open. A year ago, the early Saturday 66s by Finau and Daniel Berger before the real carnage began at Shinnecock Hills made them one of the most unlikely final Sunday pairings in golf history. Finau finished fifth that week, but his late final-round tee time at a major was certainly no fluke.

In April, Finau played his way into another last group at the Masters, this time with Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari. Once again, Finau finished fifth, but he gained valuable experience from the high-pressure situation and appreciated being part of Tiger's historic 15th major triumph. And ahead of the year's third major, the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Finau came on the Golf Digest Podcast to discuss that memorable Sunday in Augusta National, why he considers Pebble Beach to be "holy golf ground," and how he remains confident after so many close calls. The Ryder Cupper and Golf Digest's May cover subject also dished on his skills in the kitchen and on the basketball court.

Plus, Sam Weinman and Christopher Powers joined me to preview the action at Pebble Beach. We took a look back at the last time Pebble hosted a major, recall a fun U.S. Open tradition of years past, and give our picks to hoist the trophy on Sunday. Please have a listen:

