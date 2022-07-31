Tony Finau chases second straight win after comeback in Minneapolis

Tony Finau was in prime position to claim his second tour title in just over a week after shooting a third-round 65 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to move four strokes ahead (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)

Tony Finau was in prime position to claim his second tour title in just over a week after shooting a third-round 65 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to move four strokes ahead.

The American, who on Sunday came from five behind to win the 3M Open and set the tournament record for the largest final-round comeback in Minneapolis, was tied with playing partner Taylor Pendrith of Canada at 21 under going into the final day in Detroit.

“Taylor’s playing some great golf,” Finau said after play ended on Saturday.

“I can’t say we pulled away from the guys, this is the type of golf course where someone can shoot 8, 9, 10 under, but if we put together a good round tomorrow, might be a twoâman race and I’m looking forward to the challenge again.”

Cameron Young also carded a 65 to finish on 17 under followed one shot back by Germany’s Stephan Jager, with FedEx champion and world number four Patrick Cantlay – the top-ranked player – six off the pace.

Englishmen Matt Wallace and Danny Willett both shot 69s to respectively be 11 and 12 strokes back from the leaders, their countryman Callum Tarren was at seven under with Scotland’s Russell Knox a further stroke back followed by former world number one Luke Donald on two under.