Tony Fiacco to make another run for mayor in upcoming Regina election

The Regina municipal election is scheduled for November, and a familiar face has announced his candidacy.

Tony Fiacco is the first person to announce plans to run for mayor in the upcoming municipal election.

He will hold a pre-campaign launch meet and greet Saturday afternoon at the Cansoft Technology office as part of his election campaign.

Fiacco ran in 2016, and during his campaign he said he wanted to address the issues of council spending, infrastructure deterioration and expenses.

He ultimately lost the election to current Mayor Michael Fougere.

Fougere has not announced whether or not he will seek re-election in the fall election.

Tony Fiacco is the brother of former Regina mayor Pat Fiacco, who held the job from 2000 to 2012 and was succeeded by Fougere.