Tony Ferguson’s wife issues statement addressing restraining order

Cristina Ferguson, the wife of former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, filed for a restraining order against her husband earlier this week, following repeated calls to police.

Cristina on Friday issued a statement about the restraining order to ESPN via her attorney, Jeffrey L. Heath.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Tony Ferguson is a good husband and good father to our son," Cristina said in the statement. "The current legal proceedings are a part of a process to ensure that Tony will receive the help necessary to continue being the best possible, as well as to pursue his passion and career as a UFC champion fighter.

"All positive well wishes are sincerely appreciated and I hope our privacy will be respected."

The most recent situation involving authorities happened last Friday when six police units were dispatched to the Ferguson's Santa Ana, Calif., home. According to a police report, Cristina told police that she was at her parents house when Tony showed up and took their two-year old son back to their home and changed the locks on the doors. She stated that she did not fear for the safety of the child. After determining that there was no custody order and a crime hadn’t been committed, police left.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor sued by alleged victim in cell phone smash and grab in Miami

That incident followed several others dating back to January 2018.

Tony last fought at UFC 229 in October 2018 defeating former champion Anthony Pettis by TKO. He earned a Fight of the Night bonus and is currently riding an 11-fight winning streak, the longest winning streak in UFC lightweight history.