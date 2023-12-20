Tony Ferguson shuts down calls for UFC retirement after seventh consecutive loss

Tony Ferguson continues to be defiant in the face of calls for his MMA retirement after another loss at UFC 296.

Ferguson (25-10 MMA, 15-8 UFC), a former interim UFC lightweight champion, tied B.J. Penn for the most consecutive losses in octagon history this past Saturday when he drooped his seventh in a row, a unanimous decision against Paddy Pimblett.

It’s been a radical shift in fortune for “El Cucuy” in recent years. He once put together 12 consecutive wins in the lightweight division but has now slid far the other way. He hasn’t had his hand raised since June 2019.

UFC CEO Dana White said post-fight at UFC 296 that he would “love to see” Ferguson hang up the gloves and move on from active competition, but it doesn’t appear he’ll get his wish.

Ferguson posted to social media Wednesday, and the caption to his post indicated he will not be retiring and will continue to push forward (via Instagram):

“Love My Fans & Supporters, You All Are Fuckin’ Fire 🔥 Met Lots Of You Saturday/ This Weekend / This Week 🤝 Keep The Faith🙏MF’s. One Foot In Front Of The👣Other Bitches. Remember What I Said Crew✍️💨🍃” – Champ 🪽-CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # ThereIsNoSuccessWithoutStruggle # Not 🦹‍♂️RetiringCasuals # EatAFat🖕😎OneYa’BunchOfEunics ✂️🥜

It’s unknown whether Ferguson, 39, will remain under UFC contract moving forward. White did not indicate if Ferguson would be released if he opted against retirement in the aftermath of UFC 296.

Ferguson’s current losing skid has come against Pimblett, Bobby Green, Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

