Tony Ferguson’s DUI charge dismissed, gets probation on reckless driving plea

The court case involving longtime UFC star Tony Ferguson has reached a resolution.

Monday, Judge Shannon K. Cooley, of Superior Court of Los Angeles County (Calif.), ruled on a plea deal reached by the prosecution and defense, according to online court records.

A misdemeanor DUI charge against Ferguson was dismissed by the court. In turn, Ferguson pleaded nolo contendere to one misdemeanor charge of wet reckless driving upon a highway. As a result, Ferguson will be required to serve one year of probation.

Conditions of probation include not driving after drinking alcohol in any measurable amount and paying restitution to the victim, among other terms.

Ferguson, 39, was arrested and booked into jail in the early morning hours of May 7 after he allegedly crashed his truck into two cars parked outside a nightclub in Hollywood, Calif. There were no injuries, according to a police spokesperson. Ferguson previously pleaded not guilty.

Ferguson is slated to make his return in a highly-anticipated Dec. 15 bout vs. Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 in Las Vegas.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie