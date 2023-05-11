Tony Danza reunites with Taxi costars 40 years after show's end

Sunshine Cab Company cabbies, at your service again.

Tony Danza reunited with his Taxi costars Carol Kane, Christopher Lloyd, and Judd Hirsch 40 years after the Emmy-winning sitcom ended on NBC. The actor, 72, enjoyed some drinks with his old pals and documented the get-together on Twitter.

"Love these people so much!" he tweeted.

Lloyd tweeted the same photo and wrote, "What the hell is going on here?"

The sitcom created by James L. Brooks, Stan Daniels, David Davis, and Ed Weinberger centered on the lives of cabbies in New York. The employees go about their jobs at the fictional Sunshine Cab Company with dreams of greater things. Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner, and Andy Kaufman also starred in the series, which aired for five seasons between 1978 and 1983. The series picked up 34 Emmy nominations and 18 wins during the course of its run, including acting wins for Lloyd, DeVito, Kane, and Hirsch.

Kino. Taxi, Taxi, Taxi, Taxi, Alex Rieger (Judd Hirsch), Elaine Nardo (Marilu Henner), 'Reverend Jim' Ignatowski (Christopher Lloyd), Louie De Palma (Danny DeVito), Tony Banta (Tony Danza), Simka Gravas (Carol Kane), 1953. (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives/Getty 'Taxi' cast

Danza told EW back in 2018 that he would be open to a Taxi reboot. "When I think about Taxi and how integral it was to my life and who I am, it's almost like a temple," he said. "It was so great to work there. I would love to see it."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: