Tony Blackburn hangs up his local radio headphones

Veteran radio DJ Tony Blackburn has presented his final BBC local radio show.

The 81-year-old said he had decided to leave his Sunday show on BBC Radio Berkshire, BBC Radio Oxford and BBC Radio Solent to pursue other projects.

He told listeners his years on BBC local stations, which began in 1981, had been a pleasure.

The DJ, who received an OBE medal earlier this week, will concentrate on his BBC Radio 2 shows and theatre tour.

Mr Blackburn will celebrate 60 years in radio in July.

He started his career at pirate radio stations Radio Caroline and Radio London, where he worked from 1964 to 1967.

He then became the first DJ on BBC Radio 1 when it launched in 1967 and went on to present a series of high-profile radio and TV shows, including Top of the Pops.

At the end of his show, he told listeners: "Forty-three years on BBC local radio and that's it as far as I'm concerned.

"It's been a pleasure being here... From me, Tony Blackburn, to BBC local radio - Bye-bye."

