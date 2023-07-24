Tony Bennett's Son and Manager Danny Says Late Father Taught Him 'Anything Is Possible' (Exclusive)

"I'm simply proud and humble to have been a small part of his legacy," Danny tells PEOPLE after his father's death at age 96

Eddie Sanderson/Getty Danny Bennett and Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett's son and manager, D'Andrea "Danny" Bennett, is remembering his late father's "elegance and grace."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After the legendary pop and jazz vocalist died at age 96 on Friday, his elder son and manager from 1979 through Tony's retirement in 2021 is looking back on time spent with his 20-time Grammy-winning father.

"Tony, my father, imbued the essence of the American dream," Danny, 69, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "He taught us all that remarkable opportunities will reveal themselves and that anything is possible when you stick by your passion, believe in yourself and dedicate your life to quality."

Related: Tony Bennett's 4 Children: Everything to Know

Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Danny Bennett and Tony Bennett

"He was an artist, a humanitarian, and an inspiration to anyone who experienced his elegance and grace," adds the musician's son. "He and I experienced an amazing journey together as father and son, and I’m simply proud and humble to have been a small part of his legacy."

Danny is Tony's first child, born to the iconic musician and his first wife, Patricia Beech on Feb. 3, 1954. He signed on as Tony's manager in 1979 and was credited 20 years later by the New York Times with reviving his father's career following a series of financial and substance abuse struggles in the late '70s. "I don't just handle a career, I manage a legacy," Danny told Billboard in 2011.

Following the news of Tony's death on Friday, his widow Susan Benedetto and Danny shared a joint statement, thanking "all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony’s who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy."

Robin Platzer/FilmMagic Tony Bennett and Danny Bennett

Related: Tony Bennett's Widow Susan Remembers His 'Wonderful Soul' (and Love for Pasta) After His Death (Exclusive)

“From his first performances as a singing waiter in Queens to his last performances in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall, Tony delighted in performing the songs he loved and making people happy," the statement continued, before ending on a touching note: "And as sad as today has been for all of us we can find joy in Tony’s legacy forever.”

Tributes have since also poured in from fans and friends of the vocalist — including Nile Rodgers, Flea of Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Rev. Jesse Jackson.

"Sending my prayers for and condolences to the family of #TonyBennett whose legendary career spanned seven decades," Jackson wrote on Twitter. "He marched with us in 1964. He was dedicated to civil and human rights and to the arts. He will live as long as we remember him. #IleftmyheartinSanFrancisco."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.