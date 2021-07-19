Tony Bennett performing with Lady Gaga one last time after revealing battle with Alzheimer's disease

Tony Bennett is reuniting with longtime friend and collaborator Lady Gaga for one more performance after revealing he has Alzheimer's disease earlier this year.

The duo announced Monday they will be taking the stage at Radio City in New York on August 3 and August 5 for a two night concert titled "One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" to celebrate Bennett's 95th birthday.

"I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows," Gaga tweeted.

In a February interview with AARP, the singer, 94, said he was first diagnosed in 2016. At the time, it was reported he had not yet experienced common symptoms like disorientation or episodes of terror, rage or depression, "but there was little doubt that the disease had progressed."

Gayatri Devi, M.D., a neurologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, who diagnosed Bennett, said the singer had some “cognitive issues, but multiple other areas of his brain are still resilient and functioning well."

Devi continued, "He is doing so many things, at 94, that many people without dementia cannot do. He really is the symbol of hope for someone with a cognitive disorder."

The Alzheimer's Association defines Alzheimer's disease as "a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior."

In a tweet sharing the story, Bennett thanked the magazine and his family for their support.

"Life is a gift - even with Alzheimer’s," he wrote. "Thank you to Susan and my family for their support, and @AARP The Magazine for telling my story."

Bennett's wife Susan Crow and eldest son Danny were also part of the interview.

Danny said he checked in with Gaga about breaking the silence around his diagnosis.

“I wanted to check with her to make sure she was cool,” Danny said. “because she watches his back all the time. She was like, ‘Absolutely, it's just another gift that he can give to the world.'"

Crow explained that there have been challenges.

“I have my moments and it gets very difficult,” she said. “It's no fun arguing with someone who doesn't understand you... But I feel badly talking about it because we are so much more fortunate than so many people with this diagnosis. We have such a good team. Danny handles Tony's business affairs. We have great doctors."

The story also revealed that Bennett and Gaga have a new album coming out, following their 2014 album "Cheek to Cheek." The album, which the story says was recorded between 2018 and early 2020, is set for a spring release.

Crow added that though Bennett is fortunate, he's still not the same as before.

“There's a lot about him that I miss,” she said. “Because he's not the old Tony anymore... But when he sings, he's the old Tony."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tony Bennett to perform one last time post Alzheimer's diagnosis