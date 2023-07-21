Tony Bennett: Legendary singer dies aged 96

Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett, the legendary New York pop and jazz singer, has died aged 96.

Bennett was known for songs such as The Way You Look Tonight, Body and Soul and (I Left My Heart) In San Francisco.

But also for his performances with singers from Lady Gaga to Aretha Franklin to Frank Sinatra, who called him "the best singer in the business".

During a career that spanned seven decades, the crooner sold millions of records and won 20 Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

