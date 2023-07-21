Tony Bennett, Legendary American Singer, Dies at 96

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Tony Bennett, the acclaimed pop and jazz singer, died on Friday. He was 96.

His publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed his death in New York to the Associated Press, but no specific cause was given. Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Bennett’s career spanned over 70 years, more than 70 albums, and won him the admiration of other legendary musical artists. Frank Sinatra, his friend and mentor, once called Bennett “the best singer in the business”—an opinion reflected in Bennett’s vast array of critical accolades and awards, including 19 competitive Grammys.

As well as becoming one of the great saloon singers during his rise to fame in the 1950s, Bennett’s iconic voice and warm personality kept him in popular demand even into his later years. At the age of 88, in 2014, he became the oldest living performer to hold a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with Cheek to Cheek, a duets project with Lady Gaga.

