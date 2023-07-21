Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Tony Bennett performs at Royal Albert Hall on June 27, 2017 in London - WireImage

Legendary singer Tony Bennet has died aged 96, his publicist said.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York just two weeks shy of his 97th birthday.

There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

The last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century, Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalog rather than hit records.”

He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys - all but two after he reached his 60s - and enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans and fellow artists.

