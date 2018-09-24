Tony Bellew vs Oleksandr Usyk press conference - as it happened

Tony Bellew refused to be daunted by Oleksandr Usyk, as the pair met for a press conference in Manchester ahead of their eagerly anticipated title fight on 10 November.

Bellew, who previously held the WBC cruiserweight title before stepping up the heavyweight to twice defeat domestic rival David Haye, will return to his old weight class to challenge the formidable Usyk.

The affable scouser will start as the underdog. Usyk boasts a flawless professional record of 15-0 amd became the first boxer in history to hold all four major world championships at cruiserweight when he took apart Murat Gassiev to win the World Boxing Super Series in July.

The Ukrainian dominated at amateur level too, winning Olympic and World Championship gold alongside his compatriot and good friend Vasyl Lomachenko. It promises to be an extraordinary fight. Here's how the press conference played out.

