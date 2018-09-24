Tony Bellew vows to defeat ‘monster’ Oleksandr Usyk and become undisputed world cruiserweight champion

Tony Bellew is convinced he will "find a way" to defeat "the monster" Oleksandr Usyk and become undisputed world cruiserweight champion.

Bellew challenges Ukraine's Usyk, who added the WBA and IBF titles to his WBC and WBO crowns in July by beating Murat Gassiev, on November 10 at Manchester Arena.

Usyk is unbeaten in 15 professional fights, ending 11 inside the distance, and has set his sights on ultimately moving up to heavyweight to take on Anthony Joshua.

But in a press conference in Manchester on Monday, Bellew insisted that he is confident and capable of scuppering the feared Ukrainian’s best-laid career plans.

“Everyone asks why,” Bellew said. “I was on my honeymoon and for one reason or another I was watching Oleksandr beat up Murat Gassiev on a mobile phone.

Oleksandr Usyk and Tony Bellew press conference (REUTERS)

“The fight stops, and then he makes the ultimate sin: he says my name. And it didn't take long. As soon as he said my name, I knew. I knew when I was watching the phone.

“The world's going to write me off and the more you write me off, the more I want to fight. So we will see. I'm going up against the monster, the man who no-one really wants to fight, the man who just dismantles fighters and beats them easily.

“There's only one difference when he looks in my eyes. He says he believes I am arrogant. But it is not arrogance he sees. For the first time in his whole career he sees a man looking back at him who believes he can win. I don't just think or believe - I know. I'm going to find a way. I always do.”

Bellew has not fought at cruiserweight since October 2016, when he defeated American fighter BJ Flores by knockout in three rounds. His most recent outing in May was at heavyweight, beating David Haye by technical knockout for the second time in front of a sold-out crowd at the O2 Arena.