‘A Strange Loop’ Takes Best Musical At Tony Awards: Full Winners List

A Strange Loop was named Best Musical of the 2021-22 Broadway season, and in two of the bigger surprises of the night, Joaquina Kalukango of Paradise Square and newcomer Myles Frost of MJ took best acting honors.

In the first big surprise of the night, Kalukango won the Best Actress in a Musical Tony Award for her performance in Paradise Square, edging out frontrunner Caroline, Or Change star Sharon D Clarke. Frost, who portrays the adult Michael Jackson in MJ, was less of a surprise, though A Strange Loop‘s Jaquel Spivey was generally favored to take the prize.

Deirdre O’Connell was named Best Actress In A Play for her riveting performance in Dana H., a play that used actual recordings of a kidnapping victim and featured O’Connell lip-syncing to the tapes.

“Let me be a little sign to you from the universe,” O’Connell told aspiring theater artists in her acceptance speech. “Make the weird art.”

The Lehman Trilogy took tonight’s Tony Award for Best Play, with co-author Ben Power thanking director Sam Mendes and everyone else who stuck with the play for the 577 days between the “fourth preview and fifth preview” – referencing the span of time the show was shut down due to the Covid pandemic.

The play also notched a Best Leading Actor for Simon Russell Beale.

Company producer Chris Harper, saying he was honored to pay Patti LuPone’s salary, accepted the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival.

The award was the latest in a string of wins for Company. Matt Doyle, whose rapid-fire performance of “Getting Married Today” is a highlight of revival, won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Doyle thanked, among others, Stephen Sondheim, Company composer, specifically pointing out the late Broadway genius for reworking, with director Marianne Elliott, the 1970 musical to encompass gay characters.

The win nicely segued into a tribute to Sondheim, who died last November, which included taped interviews with the composer and a performance of “Children Will Listen” from Into the Woods, performed by the composer’s frequent collaborator and muse, Bernadette Peters.

Take Me Out, the revival of the Richard Greenberg play that won widespread critical acclaim – and some unwanted headlines when an audience member recorded and posted on social media some nude scenes – was named the Best Revival of a Play by Tony voters tonight.

Company’s Marianne Elliott and The Lehman Trilogy‘s Sam Mendes have won the Tony Awards for direction of a musical and play, respectively, while Patti LuPone won the Best Featured Actress/Musical for her performance in Company, and Phylicia Rashad won Best Featured Actres/Play for Skeleton Crew.

LuPone thanked producer “Chris Harper who pays my salary” and “all of the Covid safety people” in a speech that made reference to the Broadway great’s recent viral moment in which she took to task a non-masked audience member at Company talkback.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in Take Me Out.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on CBS and Paramount+, is being hosted by Ariana DeBose.

WINNERS LIST

Best Musical

Girl From The North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

A Strange Loop

Lead Actress/Musical

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Lead Actor/Musical

Myles Frost, MJ

Lead Actress/Play

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Lead Actor/Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Best play

The Lehman Trilogy

Best Revival of a Musical

Company

Best Book of a Musical

A Strange Loop Michael R. Jackson

Featured Actor/Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Best Revival/Play

Take Me Out

Best Featured Actress/Play

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Best Direction/Musical

Marianne Elliott, Company

Best Direction/Play

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Featured Actress/Musical

Patti LuPone, Company

Best Featured Actor/Play

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

WINNERS ANNOUNCED DURING ‘ACT ONE’ PRE-SHOW

Best Choreography

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations

Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

Best Sound Design of a Play

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Six: The Musical Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Bunny Christie, Company

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz, MJ

