Tony Awards: Alanis Morissette musical leads reduced nomination field

Alanis Morissette (centre) with the cast of Jagged Little Pill

Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill has received 15 Tony nominations, ahead of an awards ceremony that will honour a season cut short by Covid-19.

Broadway theatres have been shut since March, a fact reflected by the limited scope of this year's field.

Jagged Little Pill, which was inspired by Morissette's 1995 album, is one of only three shows up for best musical.

Moulin Rouge's Aaron Tveit, meanwhile, is the only nominee in the best leading actor in a musical category.

The US actor said he was "beyond grateful, elated and honoured" to be recognised for his work in the stage version of Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film.

The musical, which opened in New York in July 2019, has 14 nominations in all.

Many categories feature fewer nominees than usual, while no shows at all have been nominated for best musical revival.

No date has been set for this year's ceremony, originally scheduled for 7 July, though it is likely the awards will be presented virtually in early December.

British stars in contention include Tom Hiddleston, who is up for best leading actor in a play for his work in Harold Pinter's Betrayal.

Britain's Jamie Lloyd is nominated for best director for that production, as is Stephen Daldry for his direction of The Inheritance.

Both productions premiered in London before transferring to Broadway last year.

Hiddleston's competition includes fellow Briton Tom Sturridge and US film star Jake Gyllenhaal.

The duo are both nominated for Sea Wall/A Life, a double bill of monologues at New York's Public Theater.

Other big names in the running for awards include Laura Linney, up for best actress for My Name is Lucy Barton.

That one-woman show also started out in London, having premiered at the Bridge Theatre in 2018.

