Tony Awards: The 7 Biggest Surprises and Snubs (Photos)

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose returned for the second year in a row to host the Tony Awards, albeit with a caveat that was cheekily alluded to in the show’s cold open where the “West Side Story” and “Hamilton” actress opened up a script containing pages with no written words. (DeBose would later explain the significance in her opening monologue, where she highlighted the importance of supporting the ongoing WGA Strike and that in lieu of a script follow, the participants would be winging it.) Did it still make for a surprising show? Were there any show queens with broken hearts? TheWrap looks at the biggest surprises and snubs of the evening.